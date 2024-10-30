Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $4.42 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,947 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 362.2% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $6,213,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 443.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of IJH stock opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.37 and a 1-year high of $64.08.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.