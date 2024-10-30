Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,279 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises 0.9% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 113.0% during the second quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.3 %

NVO stock opened at $112.01 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $94.73 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

