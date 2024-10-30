Great Diamond Partners LLC Grows Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

ITA stock opened at $147.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.07 and a 200-day moving average of $139.41. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

