Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.49-2.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.63.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.53.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.58. 2,716,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,364. Graphic Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.83.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at $59,555,816.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

