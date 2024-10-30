Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW) Short Interest Update

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the September 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grab stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRABW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 302,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Get Grab alerts:

Grab Stock Performance

Shares of GRABW stock remained flat at $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,962. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. Grab has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.32.

Grab Company Profile

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.