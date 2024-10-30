Golden State Equity Partners Sells 713 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPRO. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth $8,197,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 93,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the first quarter worth about $6,352,000. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 603.2% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 49,357 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of UPRO traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.83. The stock had a trading volume of 495,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,279,357. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.51. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $36.87 and a 12 month high of $91.12.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro S&P500 (UPRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged daily exposure to a market cap-weighted index of large-cap and mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. UPRO was launched on Jun 25, 2009 and is managed by ProShares.

