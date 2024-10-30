Golden State Equity Partners Sells 604 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Golden State Equity Partners cut its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth $249,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 63,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,763,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 359,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 14,653 shares in the last quarter.

BATS OMFL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.63. 266,083 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

