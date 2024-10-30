Golden State Equity Partners Sells 2,811 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after acquiring an additional 420,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,516,000 after purchasing an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,313,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,680. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $149.61 and a 12 month high of $201.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
