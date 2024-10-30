Golden State Equity Partners Sells 2,811 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Golden State Equity Partners decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after acquiring an additional 420,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,111,000 after acquiring an additional 200,427 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,516,000 after purchasing an additional 139,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,424,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,313,000 after buying an additional 47,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,680. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $149.61 and a 12 month high of $201.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.