Golden State Equity Partners Acquires 151 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 69.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,008,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,096,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,588,256 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 115.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,720,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $517,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608,158 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,437,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,728,221,000 after buying an additional 1,988,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,899,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $608,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

BSX traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.76. 256,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,038,990. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $88.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.09. The firm has a market cap of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,572,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,046,484.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 162,777 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total transaction of $13,775,817.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,572,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,046,484.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $517,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,734.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,253 shares of company stock worth $26,714,298. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BSX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.39.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

