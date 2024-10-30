Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 19003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Golden Arrow Resources Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Diego Martin Pestana purchased 2,500,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,000.00. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

