Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,825 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,630,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 73,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,073,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,007,000 after purchasing an additional 247,941 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

BATS:PAVE opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

