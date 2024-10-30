Global Opportunities Trust (LON:GOT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global Opportunities Trust plc (LON:GOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 278 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 278 ($3.61), with a volume of 88145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282 ($3.66).
Global Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a market cap of £82.40 million, a PE ratio of 1,473.68 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 291.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 295.94.
About Global Opportunities Trust
EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
