Gimbal Financial Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Gimbal Financial lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,803 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 3.8% of Gimbal Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gimbal Financial’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $98.35. 764,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,920,500. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $66.08 and a 52 week high of $98.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

