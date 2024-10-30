Gimbal Financial Invests $260,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Gimbal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.23 on Wednesday, hitting $116.90. 1,392,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,141. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.03. The firm has a market cap of $84.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $88.03 and a 1 year high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

