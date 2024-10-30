Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.92 and last traded at C$2.90, with a volume of 16048 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.78.

Geodrill Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$132.52 million, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.38.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geodrill had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The company had revenue of C$56.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 EPS for the current year.

About Geodrill

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 424,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.71, for a total value of C$1,150,666.00. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

