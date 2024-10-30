Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENT) Declares Dividend of $0.04

Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF (NYSEARCA:GENT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th.

Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

GENT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. 632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,956. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.38. Genter Capital Taxable Quality Intermediate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.02 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

