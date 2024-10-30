Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $558,740.36

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 30th. Gearbox Protocol has a total market capitalization of $44.56 million and approximately $558,740.36 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Gearbox Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gearbox Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,858.08 or 0.99946661 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,768.26 or 0.99821726 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gearbox Protocol Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s launch date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00466228 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $548,619.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gearbox Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gearbox Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gearbox Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

