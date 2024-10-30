GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $294.90 and last traded at $297.11. Approximately 479,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,553,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.51 and its 200 day moving average is $192.87.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 0.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.