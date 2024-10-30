GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Stock Price Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $294.90 and last traded at $297.11. Approximately 479,239 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,553,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $298.77.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.5% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 0.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
