Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Trading Down 5.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) were down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.94 and last traded at $18.95. Approximately 108,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 551,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gatos Silver in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Gatos Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Gatos Silver Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.98 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Gatos Silver by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 146,462 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 248,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 46,407 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,292,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 80,889 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 5.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,329,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after buying an additional 64,758 shares in the last quarter. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

