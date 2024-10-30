Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IFRA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 55,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,979,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,355,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $47.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.37.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

