Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $550,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.39.
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $189.50 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.85 and a twelve month high of $199.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.98%.
In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
