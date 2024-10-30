Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COPX. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,914,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% during the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,042,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,215,000 after acquiring an additional 501,120 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $16,814,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $13,829,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $5,629,000.

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.21. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $52.90.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

