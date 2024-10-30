Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,123,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $127.61 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $90.33 and a 12-month high of $128.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

