Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 46 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XSD. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 28,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,194.4% during the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $252.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.15. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $273.98.

About SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

