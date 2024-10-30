Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Greenbrier Companies comprises about 1.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.35% of Greenbrier Companies worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBX. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter worth about $19,820,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the second quarter valued at about $8,126,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 112.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 218,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 115,421 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,594,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 77.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 62,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Ricardo Galvan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $86,056.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,056. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GBX stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $60.93. 5,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,781. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.00. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.61 and a 1-year high of $63.45.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GBX shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

