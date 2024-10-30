Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $28.38 Million Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 6.4% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $28,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 398.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,100,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,419,000 after buying an additional 1,678,784 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,567,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,200 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8,261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 943,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,282,000 after acquiring an additional 932,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,586,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,094,000 after acquiring an additional 735,816 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.97. The stock had a trading volume of 115,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $91.58. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.18.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

