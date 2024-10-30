Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Stock Holdings Increased by Donald Smith & CO. Inc.

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,881,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961,685 shares during the quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. owned 9.30% of Galiano Gold worth $33,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 141.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 31,757 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Sapient Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 247,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 172.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 329,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 208,800 shares during the period. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from $4.40 to $4.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Galiano Gold Stock Down 2.2 %

GAU stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,073. The company has a market capitalization of $447.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 1.13. Galiano Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $2.00.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

