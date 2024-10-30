FY2025 EPS Estimates for Wabash National Lowered by Analyst

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2025 EPS estimates for Wabash National in a research report issued on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WNC opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $776.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.52. Wabash National has a 1 year low of $15.94 and a 1 year high of $30.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the second quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 353.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

