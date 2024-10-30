FY2024 EPS Forecast for Heritage Commerce Raised by Analyst

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heritage Commerce in a research note issued on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Heritage Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $63.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.14 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Heritage Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.11. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $605.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.93.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 56.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,309,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,392,000 after acquiring an additional 123,973 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 830.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,024,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 914,249 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 21.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 921,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 160,977 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.1% during the second quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 648,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Heritage Commerce by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 544,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 133,514 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

