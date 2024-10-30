FY2024 EPS Estimate for Talkspace Increased by Analyst

Talkspace, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Talkspace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Talkspace’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

TALK has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Talkspace in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Talkspace from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TALK opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $534.91 million, a PE ratio of -63.60 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.35. Talkspace has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $3.92.

In related news, CFO Ian Jiro Harris bought 23,100 shares of Talkspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $48,741.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 397,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,056.27. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Talkspace during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Talkspace in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Talkspace by 30.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Talkspace in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Talkspace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

