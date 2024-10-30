Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Short Interest Update

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the September 30th total of 104,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Fuji Media Price Performance

FJTNF stock remained flat at $12.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13. Fuji Media has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Fuji Media Company Profile

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

