Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRAR) to Issue $0.00 Interim Dividend

Franklin Aust Abs Return Bond Fund (Managed Fund) (ASX:FRAR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.001 per share on Monday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.
