Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases 229 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 697 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.05 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 36.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

Read Our Latest Report on TJX

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.