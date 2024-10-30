Fortitude Family Office LLC Invests $112,000 in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 392,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,077,000 after acquiring an additional 140,372 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 299,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,529,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 307.3% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $83.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $82.07. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

