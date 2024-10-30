Fortitude Family Office LLC Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 162.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 155.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.33.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $87.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $86.87 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a 200 day moving average of $96.26.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.01. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

