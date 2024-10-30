Fortitude Family Office LLC Buys 278 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 386.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of TSM stock opened at $197.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $212.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.00.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

