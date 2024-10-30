Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires 174 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.69.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,705.05. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total transaction of $322,027.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,705.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total transaction of $133,166.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PRU opened at $125.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.09 and a 1 year high of $128.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.84%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.