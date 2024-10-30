Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires 116 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 23,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 9.5% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $211.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $192.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 84.87%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

