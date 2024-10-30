Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises about 7.8% of Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $9,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VXF traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.92. 82,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,289. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.62. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $132.85 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

