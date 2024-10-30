Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC Has $486,000 Stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC cut its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVDE. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,760,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,120,000 after buying an additional 1,295,471 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,020 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,553,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,202,000 after purchasing an additional 207,282 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,475,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 169,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,180,000 after buying an additional 59,930 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $64.24. The company had a trading volume of 34,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,532. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $53.48 and a twelve month high of $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.17.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

