Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

F opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

F has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.48.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

