FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC traded up $5.99 on Wednesday, hitting $66.17. 1,056,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,180. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

