FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.470-1.830 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.160-3.520 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock traded down $1.38 on Tuesday, reaching $60.16. 1,308,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.74. FMC has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

See Also

