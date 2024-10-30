Flow Price Reaches $0.54 (FLOW)

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Flow has a total market cap of $836.62 million and $23.08 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00000751 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,541,862,500 coins. Flow’s official website is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Flow’s official message board is medium.com/dapperlabs.

Flow Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

