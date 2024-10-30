Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.40-4.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.46 billion.

NYSE:FND traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $100.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,921,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,257. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.92. Floor & Decor has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $97.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.76.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

