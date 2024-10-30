Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Trading Down 10.6% – Here’s What Happened

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$1.01. 813,823 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,702,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.13.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Fission Uranium from C$1.75 to C$1.65 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.
Fission Uranium Stock Performance
Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fission Uranium Company Profile
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
