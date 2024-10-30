Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $254,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 4.6% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Fiserv by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $2,359,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $200.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $204.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $177.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Fiserv from $183.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Doyle Simons sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.97, for a total value of $8,078,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,180 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,074.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,890 shares of company stock valued at $40,934,217. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

