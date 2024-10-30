First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 2.0 %

FSZ opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $85.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $71.34.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

