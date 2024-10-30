First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Up 26.8% in October

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the September 30th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FYC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.79. 9,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,145. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.74. The stock has a market cap of $352.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

