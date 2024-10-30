First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the September 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

FNK stock opened at $53.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.67. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $41.64 and a twelve month high of $56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2554 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNK. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period.

The First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FNK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Value index. The fund tracks a mid-cap index that selects value stocks using quant methodology and applies an equal-tiered weighting scheme. FNK was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

